NFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00019068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.44 or 0.99994789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010552 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00216622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

