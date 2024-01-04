NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.28.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter.
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
