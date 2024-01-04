NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

NI Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.28.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NI

NI Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NI by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of NI by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 2,205.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NI by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Articles

