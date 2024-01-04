Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,993.76

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $62.84 million and $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

