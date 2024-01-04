Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 20,000,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,668. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

