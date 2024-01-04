Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Up 7.5%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 219,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 130,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Featured Stories

