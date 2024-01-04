Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.76

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.76 and last traded at $105.56, with a volume of 455589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

