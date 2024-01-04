Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

