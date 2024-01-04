Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE NOM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

