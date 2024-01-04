Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
JMM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 4,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
