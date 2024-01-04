Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

JMM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 4,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.