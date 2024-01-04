Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NMCO stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 4,000 shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

