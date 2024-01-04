Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NMZ stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $35,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.