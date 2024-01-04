Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NMZ stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.21.
In related news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $35,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
