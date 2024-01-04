Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.