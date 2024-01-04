Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 55,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.01.
In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,766,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,642,053.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 395,875 shares of company stock worth $4,273,885 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
