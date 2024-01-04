Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 55,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,766,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,642,053.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 395,875 shares of company stock worth $4,273,885 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.