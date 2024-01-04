Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.