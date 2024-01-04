Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

