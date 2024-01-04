Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $841.19 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $841.19 million and approximately $55.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.87 or 0.05160542 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00084782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12760726 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $106,831,176.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.