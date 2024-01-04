Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.03. 185,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 171,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$714.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 104.26% and a return on equity of 54.75%. The firm had revenue of C$200.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.7371338 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,902.36. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $129,467. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

