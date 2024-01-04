Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.