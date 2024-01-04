Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $389.40. 289,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.14 and a 200-day moving average of $396.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.24 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.