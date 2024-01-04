Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $576,372.00, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

About Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF

The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.

