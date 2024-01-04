Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as low as C$4.42. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 100 shares.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

