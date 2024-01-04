Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $104.33 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $104.33 million and $10.87 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00019068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.44 or 0.99994789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010552 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00216622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10614616 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $23,498,471.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.