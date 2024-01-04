Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 900 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.