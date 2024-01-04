Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 303,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 60.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentex by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Up 0.4 %

GNTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,100. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

