Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 613,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.55 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.63.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

