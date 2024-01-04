Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,209,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.80. 809,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

