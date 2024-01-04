Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 327.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Waters by 19.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.0% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

WAT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.37. 374,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,533. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.78.

Get Our Latest Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.