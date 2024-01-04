Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 950,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.09. 303,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

