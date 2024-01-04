Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $148.50. 3,176,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,192. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Read Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.