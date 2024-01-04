Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NOV Stock Down 1.3 %

NOV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 2,940,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.