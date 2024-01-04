Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 971,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

