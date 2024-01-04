Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

