Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,255,162 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $55,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,441,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,879,816. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

