Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,135 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,109 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.97. 1,236,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

