Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $14,945,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

BLD traded down $7.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.53. The company had a trading volume of 381,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,938. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $158.21 and a one year high of $382.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

