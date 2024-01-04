Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,624 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.82. 875,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,813. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

