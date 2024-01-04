Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

