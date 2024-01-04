Oxen Hits Market Cap of $10.35 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $7,461.27 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00149919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.73 or 0.00540454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00369038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00186844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,174,968 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

