Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 6,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 2,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

