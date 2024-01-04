Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.02. 2,249,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

