Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.38. The stock had a trading volume of 612,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,014. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $175.32. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

