Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,224,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,957,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

PGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $914.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

