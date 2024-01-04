Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 2,467,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,591. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

