Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

3M stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

