Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,630 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Paylocity worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.06.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.00. 196,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,776. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

