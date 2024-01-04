PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.36. PCCW shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 5,747 shares traded.
PCCW Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About PCCW
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.
