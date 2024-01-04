Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) vs. CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Head-To-Head Analysis

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuMed and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CompuMed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 1 5 5 0 2.36

Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $52.90, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 3.71% 6.07% 4.52% Pegasystems -2.97% 0.01% N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CompuMed and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.41 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Pegasystems $1.32 billion 2.88 -$345.58 million ($0.49) -92.63

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems.

Summary

Pegasystems beats CompuMed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. It also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, the company provides Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.