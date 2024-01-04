Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Up 9.4%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 2,695,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,283,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.48.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

