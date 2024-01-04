PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

