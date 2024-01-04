PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:PFN opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.