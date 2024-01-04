PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

In other news, Director Grace Vandecruze bought 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,241.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,241.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

